Fake Surety: Chandigarh court dismisses anticipatory bail applications of woman, son

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Madhu Verma and Shobhit Verma. A case was registered against the duo for allegedly producing a fake surety before the court.

The police had registered the case on August 6, 2022, under Sections 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh, on the directions of Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI.

The issue of alleged fake surety came to the notice of the court when Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Rehwar village, Barwala tehsil, Panchkula district, appeared before the court and alleged that the accused, Madhu Verma and her son Shobhit Verma, produced a fake surety in his name before the court while seeking bail.

He said a fake Aadhaar card with his name and fake papers of his property were used in the surety. Sanjeev said he neither appeared nor stood as surety for the accused.

Madhu and Shobhit are facing trial before the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, in an alleged Rs 9-crore fraud case with Canara Bank.

The counsel for the accused argued that they were residents of Madhya Pradesh. They contacted local advocates for arranging surety at the time of furnishing bail/surety bonds and accordingly local surety was arranged by the advocates.

The applicants never intended to play any fraud with the court while furnishing surety bonds.

Public prosecutor JP Singh said custodial interrogation of the applicants was required to ascertain the fact that who prepared forged Aadhaar card and property papers for the fake surety. Fake seal of the tehsildar, Panchkula, was yet to be recovered. The co-accused was still at large. Therefore, they did not deserve the leniency of the court in the grant of pre-arrest bail.

After hearing the arguments, Dr Rajneesh, Additional Sessions Judge, dismissed the applications for the pre-arrest bail while observing that the allegations against the applicants were grave in nature. They had tried to play fraud with the court as applicant Madhu Verma gave fake surety while applicant Shobhit Verma facilitated her in doing so by identifying the fake surety.