Fake surety: Parking contractor booked

Chandigarh, February 19
The UT police have booked paid parking contractor Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd for allegedly submitting fake bank guarantees.
Complainant Sunil Dutt, superintendent parking, claimed the company was allotted operation and management of 57 parking lots in the city for a period of three years in January 2020.
As per the terms and conditions of the contract, three bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore were deposited by the company.
The complainant further alleged on account of failure to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore, the MC made a claim to cash the bank guarantees, but the bank claimed no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.
Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating has been registered against the company at the Sector 17 police station.
