Fallen trees, road blockades keep Chandigarh Police on toes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

To prevent any untoward incident in the city, the Chandigarh Police were constantly vigilant, patrolling city roads and making sure that all routes blocked due to fallen trees were reopened for vehicular traffic.

Additionally, police officers were deployed near bridges over Sukhna Choe to prevent people from crossing these as most remained submerged.

Barricades were placed near road cave-ins and police personnel were stationed there to caution pedestrians to maintain a safe distance. Station House Officers (SHOs) also patrolled their respective areas to assist individuals stranded on the road due to vehicle breakdowns.

Traffic police officers managed intersections, ensuring smooth traffic flow and provided aid to distressed individuals. The police made announcements to caution people about waterlogged roads asking them to take other routes. At various places the police personnel chipped in to open choked drains.

Trees uprooted

Several trees gave way near the Sector 33/34/44/45 chowk, on the road between Industrial Area, Phase II, and Ram Darbar, near 3BRD, near the PGI Chowk, on road separating Sector 19 and 7, in Sector 28 market, in front of Bird Park road and at Lake Club parking lot.