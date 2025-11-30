Families of children with special needs await start of admissions at new Group Home

A major step toward inclusive living in Chandigarh came into focus on Saturday as Citizens for Inclusive Living (CIL) Society, at its annual general body meeting, welcomed the UT Administration’s decision to reduce the security deposit for the city’s new Group Home by nearly 70%, giving long-awaited relief to families seeking admission for their children with mental and intellectual disabilities.

The meeting, attended by over 50 professionals, social workers, persons with disabilities and their families, reaffirmed the CIL’s four-year campaign for a world-class residential facility in the city. “We are grateful to the UT Administration for making the security deposit affordable to prospective families who have been eagerly awaiting admissions,” said founding member Neelu Sarin.

Calling the new Group Home likely the largest such residential facility in the country, CIL president and former PGIMER clinical psychology professor Dr Adarsh Kohli said the goal now must be to make it the best in India. She assured full support to the UT Administration in enhancing services and facilities. General secretary Aditya Vikram added that the CIL had already offered to sponsor training for the professional staff and would assist with recreational and vocational activities once the home becomes operational.

While the significantly reduced deposit has eased the concerns of many applicants, families are now anxiously waiting for the formal announcement of admissions. “The barrier of an exorbitant security deposit is gone, but families are still waiting for the next steps,” said Executive Committee member DR Paul.

However, uncertainty continues for applicants from the economically weaker sections (EWS). Jagdish Singh, parent of an EWS applicant, said he had been waiting since mid-September for his son’s trial stay. “Reports say the EWS residential facility will be in Sector 15, but there is no official communication on when it will become operational. We are still unsure of our future,” he said, reflecting the lingering apprehension among several EWS families.