Panchkula: Family alleges foul play in man’s death

Panchkula, October 2

Nearly one and a half months after a 31-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside a building in Sector 14 here, the victim’s kin suspect foul play behind his death.

Mukesh, a native of Bihar, was staying with his wife on the third floor of the building. His was body was found lying outside the building on August 11.

While the police claimed it to be a case of suicide, the victim’s elder brother, Rakesh, a Dhanas resident, alleged that he was murdered.

“The police claimed that my brother first tried to end his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. After the rope broke, he must have jumped from the roof of the Housing Board Colony. However, injuries on his body raise doubts,” he alleged.

The victim didn’t have any visible injury mark on the body. The autopsy report mentions that the police stated that Mukesh died due to unknown reasons at 7.30 am on August 11.

Rakesh further alleged that after his brother’s death, he met people residing in his neighbourhood. They revealed that two persons were seen leaving his house around one hour before his body was found.

“It was love marriage, which Mukesh solemnised around two years ago without informing us. After the wedding, he left the house and started living separately. Things were not going well between the couple,” he claimed.

Rakesh alleged that when his brother’s body was found, a rope was tied around his neck, which further raised suspicion.

“The police have failed to convince us that it was a case of suicide. We want the Panchkula police to reinvestigate the case from different angles,” Rakesh said.

Station House Officer Inspector Karambir Singh said he didn’t know about the case as he joined recently. He would seek the file for case details. He would also check whether the FSL report arrived or not. Proper investigation would be carried out and action would be taken accordingly.

It’s suicide, say cops

