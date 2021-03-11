Family of youth killed in Ambala blocks road

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 13

Dissatisfied with the police action, kin of 17-year-old Lovely, who was killed on Thursday night, blocked Manav Chowk in Ambala City on Saturday night. The family members held a demonstration and later blocked road.

Though, the police have already arrested three suspects in connection with the case, and another suspect (Vikas) was undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32 Chandigarh, family members of the deceased alleged that the police were not arresting the remaining suspects. Lovely was killed while his friend Iqbal suffered knife injuries when they were attacked over some old enmity by seven persons in Ambala City.