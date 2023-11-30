Family on Goa trip, thieves strike at Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 29

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 12 here while the family was away to Goa on a trip.

In his complaint to the police, Lohit Bindra, the victim, said, “We had left on November 22 and returned five days later to find the house ransacked.”

Bindra said they had received a phone call from one of their neighbours a day prior to their return that one of the gates of the house was open. “Upon returning the next day, we saw that thieves had broken into the house and stolen jewellery, including a diamond ring, gold rings, a diamond bracelet, a pair of earnings, a diamond ring and a few other items, all worth around Rs 6-7 lakh. They also stole Rs 1 lakh in cash,” he said.

Bindra said, “We had shifted to the house in December last year. We are checking the footage of CCTV installed at a house nearby to identify the miscreants. We will submit the footage to the police.” A case has been registered at the Sector 5 police station.

