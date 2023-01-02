Family out for party, CA’s house burgled in Chandigarh; two held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Two men have been arrested by the UT police hours after they committed a theft at a chartered accountant’s house in Sector 21 on New Year’s Eve.

Complainant Ashok Goyal and his family had left the house for celebrations, but on return found the house burgled. Goyal, in his complaint, claimed he along with his wife and two sons had left the house at 7 pm for celebrations with relatives in Sector 22.

The family returned around 1.30 am and found the house ransacked. Around Rs 3.90 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth several lakhs was stolen.

The police were informed and a case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

DSP (East) Palak Goel said police teams acted swiftly and scrutinised the CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of the two suspects — Jatin Narula (22), a resident of Sector 20, and Sameer (23), a Sector 21 resident.

“Sameer is residing in complainant’s neighborhood and was aware of the family going out,” said a police official.

The sedan car used in the crime had also been seized.