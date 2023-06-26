Family stages protest after youth’s death at ‘factory’ in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

A 19-year-old youth was found dead inside a factory at Dera Bassi today, his family members alleged.

Shagun Maurya, a native of Badaun, UP, had been missing for the past three days. He did not return home after leaving for work at 7:30 am, they alleged.

The police said he was employed as a helper with the factory only one month ago.

The family staged a protest outside the factory demanding action against the factory owner and the contractor. They alleged that they were not providing CCTV footage of the area.

The factory management denied all charges.

The victim’s father, Chander Pratap, said his son was the eldest of his three siblings and had come here from UP in search for job. His phone was switched off for the past two days.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon said, “A police complaint has been received in this regard. A police team today visited the factory. Investigation is on. As of now, it appears to be a natural death as no injury mark has been found on the body.

“The kin of the victim have demanded a probe into the matter. The police are ascertaining the facts in the case and the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned.”