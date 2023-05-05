Farewell party

Mohali, May 4
Khalsa College (Amritsar) of Technology and Business Studies, Phase 3-A, organised ‘Ruksat 2023’ to bid adieu to students of BCom, BCom (Honors), BBA, BCA, BA, PGDCA, MA (Sociology), MBA and MCom courses.
Junior students presented cultural items like folk songs, western songs, dance, etc, on the occasion. Mr and Miss Farewell titles were won by Sushant Singh of MBA semester IV and Apeksha of BCom semester VI.
