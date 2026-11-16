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Home / Chandigarh / Farm worker booked for raping co-worker’s wife at Mullanpur

Farm worker booked for raping co-worker’s wife at Mullanpur

The accused is a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The police have booked Harwinder Kumar for allegedly raping a 22-year-old married woman, the wife of his co-worker, at a farm in Kasauli village, Mullanpur.

Harwinder, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is absconding. According to the complainant, she and her husband, Sunny Kumar, a native of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, work at a farm in Kasauli village, where Harwinder was also employed.

The woman alleged that on November 12, when her husband had gone to Ropar, Harwinder arrived at the farm and told her that he had spoken to her husband. He allegedly asked her to accompany him on his motorcycle, claiming that her husband would meet her at their residence in Mullanpur.

She stated that after reaching her house, Harwinder asked her to prepare food. While she was cooking, he allegedly returned under the influence of alcohol, forced himself on her, raped her, confined her in the house overnight and threatened her. He later fled the spot. Based on the victim’s statement, the Mullanpur police have registered a case under Sections 127(2), 64 and 351(3) of the BNS.

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