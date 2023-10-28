Farm worker stabbed in Zirakpur, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 27

The police booked a Panchkula resident and two others for stabbing a farm worker with a knife.

The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, resident of Sector 20.

In his complaint to the police, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Gazipur Jattan, stated that he was an agriculturist and the victim, Minta, was his employee since 2003. On October 25, he was returning home from the fields with one of his colleagues, Sandeep Kumar, when near a temple in the vicinity of the village he saw three assailants, who were on a motorcycle, thrashing Minta. They rushed to his rescue. In the meantime, one of the attackers, Vijay Kumar, attacked Minta with a knife while the other two assailants restrained him by holding his arms. The assailant stabbed him twice in his groin and hip. Minta sustained serious injuries. The trio fled the spot.

The complainant and Sandeep took Minta to a hospital in Dhakoli from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, while observing his condition. He is undergoing treatment at the Chandigarh hospital.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Vijay and his two unidentified accomplices and started searching for them.

Dhakoli SHO Sukhbir Singh said they were carrying out raids to arrest the three suspects.

Victim admitted to GMCH-32

Complainant Ranjit Singh stated that on October 25, he was returning home from the fields when he saw three persons thrashing his farm worker Minta.

One of the attackers, Vijay Kumar, attacked Minta with a knife while the other two restrained him by holding his arms. The assailant stabbed him twice in his groin and hip.

Minta sustained serious injuries. The trio fled the spot.

The injured was taken to a Dhakoli hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH-32, where he is undergoing treatment.

#Panchkula #Zirakpur