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Home / Chandigarh / Farmer electrocuted while irrigating fields in Fatehgarh Sahib

Farmer electrocuted while irrigating fields in Fatehgarh Sahib

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A 67-year-old farmer was electrocuted while operating an irrigation motor in his fields at Kharaura village on Saturday night.

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The deceased was identified as Jarnail Singh. According to a family member, Kulwinder Singh, Jarnail Singh had gone to his fields to irrigate crops as part of his daily routine. While switching on the electric water pump, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

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The shock was so severe that he died on the spot before anyone could come to his rescue.

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A large number of villagers and farmer leaders condoled the bereaved family. They urged the Punjab Government to provide adequate financial compensation to the victim’s family.

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