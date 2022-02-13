Farmer leader campaigns for SAD (A) candidate

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 12
A controversial farmers’ leader-cum-actor Deep Sidhu campaigned for Iman Singh Mann, the SAD (A) candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, today.
While addressing election rallies Sidhu urged people to vote for SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann’s ideology because he talked about Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat. Other parties, including the Congress, SAD, AAP, BJP and Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM) talked about parochial interests, he added. He alleged that the SKM was like other parties. It was working as B team of main parties, he added. —
