Farmers begin dharna in front of SDM office

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 14

Unhappy with delayed payments by Naraingarh Sugarmills Limited, sugarcane farmers started indefinite dharna in front of the SDM office in Naraingarh here today.

In a panchayat held last week, the farmers had given an ultimatum to clear payments as per the 14-day norm by February 13, else they will begin a dharna from February 14.

The agitating farmers said every year the farmers had to wait for months to get their payments. As per the norms, the payment should be cleared within 14 days of purchase of sugarcane.

The farmers said they would continue to stage the dharna from 10 am to 4 pm daily till their demand was not met. The mill started operations for the current season on November 23. So far, payments up to December 11 had been cleared. Payments worth over Rs70 crore were running late.

SDM Naraingarh Niraj, who also holds the charge of the CEO of the mill, said: “Payments up to December 11 have been cleared. Besides, payments of around Rs1.50 crore have also been released before the scheduled dates for the farmers who needed money in emergency. The mill has been clearing the dues on a regular basis, but the farmers have been demanding that the mill should clear all outstanding dues and follow the 14-day norm. As present, the mill is not in a position to clear all outstanding dues.”