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Home / Chandigarh / Farmers block road near power grid in Dera Bassi to protest irregular supply

Farmers block road near power grid in Dera Bassi to protest irregular supply

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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PSPCL officials try to pacify the protesters blocking the road near Dera Bassi on Monday.
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Rural areas in Mohali have been facing endless powercuts in peak summer season, forcing residents and farmers to vent their anger against PSPCL. In continuation of this, residents of Fatehpur Behra blocked the road outside the Saidpura power grid on Monday, protesting against the delays and irregularities in power supply. The residents and farmers alleged that for a long time electricity supply to their fields had been disrupted, affecting tubewells and crop irrigation, and they are suffering significant financial losses.

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The protesters raised slogans against the PSPCL, the Punjab government and the Dera Bassi MLA. They said that despite repeated complaints, no concrete action was taken to address their problems, forcing them to take to the streets to raise their voices. Farmer leaders gathered there rued that the situation was affecting crops, and if timely power supply was not provided, their struggle would intensify in the coming days.

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The traffic jam caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road, causing inconvenience to commuters for nearly two hours. Many people had to take alternative routes. Local businesses and schoolchildren were also affected by this logjam.

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Dera Bassi PSPCL SDO and other officials arrived at the scene and tried to negotiate with the protesters. They reasoned that technical inspections of the grid and necessary repairs would begin soon to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farms as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Dera Bassi SHO Sumit Mor appealed to the protesting farmers to resolve the situation peacefully and restore traffic. Following assurances from the PSPCL, farmer leaders lifted the road blockade after two hours and traffic returned to normal.

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No end to power line augmentation work

Mullanpur, Parol, Tira Rehmapur ,Sangalan, Ratwara, Toggan , Mastgarh, Kansal, Shivalik Vihar, Dasmesh Nagar, Karoran. Nayagaon, Tanda, Tandi, Masol, Kane da Bahra, Perch, Seonkh, Singha Devi, Nada, Shigariwal, New Chandigarh areas have been facing daily power cuts in the name of final stages of high temperature, low sag conductor augmentation of 66 KV Majra to Mullanpur line in peak summer season. It has been months since the PSPCL has been trying to complete the pending work, but with no success. Since June 11, there have been daily cuts, making live miserable for rural area residents and farmers.

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