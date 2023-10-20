Farmers call off blockade, officials agree to demands

Mohali, October 19
The district administration today persuaded the farmers and local residents blocking the Padiala road for the past couple of days to call off the dharna. They were demanding a slip road, culverts for the crossing of draining water and two bridges in the village.
The protesters relented only after getting an assurance from NHAI officials that their demands would be met.
Issues discussed with SDM, DSP
Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravinder Singh, Mullanpur DSP Dharamvir Singh and some NHAI officials met the protesting cultivators and residents today. They discussed their issues at length. SDM Ravinder and DSP Dharamvir assured the agitators that they would keep tabs on the construction work and make sure that the issues raised by them are resolved on priority.
