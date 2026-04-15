Farmers call off protest over GMADA land acquisition after minister’s assurance

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday said land acquisition for the development of Aerotropolis blocks E, F, G, H, I and J would be undertaken only with farmers’ approval.

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Mundian, along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, facilitated the end of a relay hunger strike by landowners affected by acquisition for the project.

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Even though the land acquisition is in its final stages of implementation, the minister read out and handed over a written document detailing the demands that have been accepted by the government.

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The relay hunger strike by landowners of 15 villages of the district which commenced on March 25 outside the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office, concluded after the government’s assurance to accept some of the key demands.

Senior officials, including GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhny and Land Acquisition Officer Rohit Jindal, were also present on the occasion.

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Among key decisions, the validity period of the certificate has been increased from two to four years, effective from the date of award payment or issuance of LoI. The time limit for applying for tubewell connections has also been extended to four years as per the validity of Sahuliyat Certificate. The department concerned will ensure installation within two months.

All plots, including those in preferential locations, will now be included in the draw of lots to address farmers’ concern.

In view of an FIR and High Court’s directions on valuation of orchards and structures, pending compensation will be deposited in the reference court. Development work will be expedited, and compensation for properties outside the FIR ambit will be released promptly.

All development works will also be completed within three years from the date of award and possession of land.

Conveyance deed charges will be waived for original landowners. Sewerage, water supply and stormwater systems will be integrated with GMADA infrastructure and required development works, including roads, will be undertaken.

GMADA will also provide funds if any department faced financial constraints.