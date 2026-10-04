Farmers’ candlelight march in city throws traffic out of gear

Traffic was thrown out of gear as members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, gathered at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here on Saturday evening to hold a candlelight march to mark the fifth anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and pay tributes to the farmers who died in the incident.

The gathering spilled onto the roads and brought traffic around Sector 35 to a crawl. The police did not allow the protesters to march towards Matka Chowk. Stopped from proceeding, they turned back and began marching along a different route, leaving commuters stuck.

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Traffic movement was held up on stretches around Sectors 22, 21, 34, 35 and 36.

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A police official at the spot said the protest began around 6 pm and remained largely peaceful, with the farmers dispersing on their own around 8 pm. No force was required, no memorandum was submitted and no one was detained.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence took place on October 3, 2021, when four protesting farmers were run over by a vehicle. The farmers alleged it belonged to Ajay Mishra Teni, then Union Minister of State for Home, an allegation Teni denied.