Farmers demand land pooling policy

Farmers from 22 villages of the city protested against the UT Administration at the Sarangpur barrier in support of their long-pending demands, including a land pooling policy, abolition of the lal dora, consolidation of villages into wards, the adjustment of collector rates to market rates and the increase in the multiplier factor for agricultural land from 1.25 to 2.

The farmers said despite the inclusion of all villages of in MC, neither a landpooling policy nor a change in land use policy has been framed for agricultural land.

“If a land pooling policy is implemented, the Lal Dora scheme will be abolished, and a planned development will be ensured,” said Satinderpal Singh Sidhu, president, Pedu Vikas Manch.