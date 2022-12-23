Farmers' dharna hits traffic in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 22

Commuters had to face problems due to a state-level protest by farmers at the Sector 7-8 roundabout here today.

Hundreds of farmers started their protest march from the Gurdwara Nada Sahib and after passing through various sectors, reached the 7-8 roundabout to proceed towards the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. However, they were not allowed to move ahead by the police. On being stopped, the farmers squatted on the road.

The police had to divert the traffic from Mauli Jagran and Command Hospital light point.

Leader of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Dharamveer Dhindsa said various demands of farmers should be fulfilled. They started the protest due to indifferent attitude of the government towards the rights of the farmers in Haryana, he added. The dharna was going on when the reports last came in.

