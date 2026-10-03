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Home / Chandigarh / Farmers gather at Kisan Bhawan to remember Lakhimpur Kheri victims, trigger traffic jam

Farmers gather at Kisan Bhawan to remember Lakhimpur Kheri victims, trigger traffic jam

Police deny permission for candlelight march to Matka Chowk; protest spills onto roads, causing traffic snarls in Sector 35

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:09 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Kisan Mazdoor Morcha members take out a march in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, gathered at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Saturday evening to mark the fifth anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and pay tribute to the farmers who died in the incident.

The gathering spilled onto the roads, bringing traffic around Sector 35 to a crawl. The protesters had sought permission to take out a candlelight march to Matka Chowk, but the police denied permission.

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Stopped from proceeding, they turned back and began marching along a different route, leaving commuters stuck in long queues.

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Kisan Mazdoor Morcha members take out a candlelight march in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha members take out a candlelight march in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

The traffic jam spread as no alternative route had been closed or managed, with the farmers moving towards the other side of the road. Vehicles were held up on stretches around Sectors 35, 22, 34, 21 and 36.

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A police official at the spot said the protest began around 6 pm and remained largely peaceful, with the farmers dispersing on their own around 8 pm. No force was required, no memorandum was submitted and no one was detained.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence took place on October 3, 2021, when four protesting farmers were run over by a vehicle. The farmers alleged that the vehicle belonged to Ajay Mishra Teni, then Union Minister of State for Home, an allegation Teni denied.

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