DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers of Chandigarh villages reiterate demand for land pooling policy

Farmers of Chandigarh villages reiterate demand for land pooling policy

Residents question whether Periphery Act applies only to Chandigarh residents

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After the Punjab Government notified the change of land use (CLU) for periphery farmhouses under the Forest Act, residents of various UT villages have reiterated their demand for a land pooling policy.

Advertisement

Alleging that the Chandigarh Administration has done nothing so far for its original inhabitants, the villagers stated that while Punjab had moved ahead with CLU permissions, the UT Administration has neither announced any land use policy, nor initiated any land pooling policy for farmers living in villages within the UT.

Advertisement

The residents questioned whether the Periphery Act applied only to Chandigarh residents and not to those from Punjab or Haryana, highlighting what they described as a policy imbalance.

Advertisement

The villagers stated that the Administration was interested only in tax collection, not in extending development benefits. Calling for a collective action, Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu, a farm leader and chairman of the Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank, demanded that the Administration should introduce a proper CLU and land pooling policy for Chandigarh’s rural belt without further delay.

At present, nearly 1,000 famers own nearly 2,800 acres of cultivable land in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts