Farmers protest against Dera Bassi MLA

Activists from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protested against Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa at the Dapper toll plaza in Lalru today, burning his effigy over alleged offensive remarks. Demonstration participants raised slogans expressing their anger against both the MLA and the Punjab Government.

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Organised by the Dera Bassi block of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and the Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, the protest was jointly led by Manpreet Singh Amlala and Gurvinder Singh Chaundheri, drawing a large turnout of local farmers.

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Protesters claimed that MLA Randhawa used derogatory language against farmer leaders during a recent Municipal Council election event near the Dera Bassi SDM office. They noted that his comments triggered widespread resentment across farmer organisations.

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Speaking to the media, Amlala and Chaundheri warned that such language against farmers and their leaders would not be tolerated under any circumstances.