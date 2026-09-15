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Home / Chandigarh / Farmers protest erratic power supply in Fatehgarh Sahib amid paddy season

Farmers protest erratic power supply in Fatehgarh Sahib amid paddy season

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fatehgarh sahib, Updated At : 12:06 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Farmers’ organisations affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of the Powercom XEN on Monday against the alleged erratic power supply for irrigation during the paddy season. Leaders and members of the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union Sidhupur and Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the Punjab Government and Powercom authorities for frequent power cuts and inadequate supply to tubewell connections.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders said farmers were already facing several challenges including natural calamities, rising input costs and problems related to agricultural produce. At a time when paddy and other crops required adequate irrigation, frequent power cuts were causing difficulties for farmers and adversely affecting their crops, they alleged.

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The leaders demanded tubewell connections be provided eight hours of uninterrupted power supply and proper supply be ensured on all feeders. They also urged Powercom to immediately stop repeated and unscheduled power cuts.

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The farmer leaders warned that if the power supply situation was not improved immediately and eight-hour uninterrupted supply was not ensured, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would intensify its agitation. They held the state government and Powercom administration responsible for any further escalation of the protest.

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