Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 22

The proposed demonstration in Chandigarh by 16 farm unions, led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, passed off peacefully due to heavy police deployment and barricading, but motorists had to bear inconvenience due to traffic jams and snarl-ups in Mohali till late in the afternoon. As many as 70 nakas were put up here.

Massive traffic chaos on a barricaded road on the Mohali-UT border on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Though heavy barricading foiled the protesters’ plan to enter the city today, it hindered the free movement of vehicles at checkpoints. The police also stopped private vehicles for a random check.

Armoured tractors, buses and tipper trucks were stationed at the checkposts to deal with any untoward situation. Mounted cops were also deployed, taking a cue from the past incidents. Several points on the Airport Road, Desu Majra-Verka Chowk stretch in Mohali, and the road close to the Zirakpur flyovers towards the Chandigarh side saw traffic crawling for three hours during the office hours.

Rapid Action Force deployed on the Chandigarh-Ambala border on Tuesday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

The border areas of Chandigarh and Mohali were sealed with the deployment of heavy police, rapid actin force and mounted cops. The police had put up barricades since yesterday afternoon to check the entry of protesters in the tricity.

The farmer unions had announced a protest in Chandigarh today against the non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

After a farmer, Pritam Singh, got crushed under the wheels of a tractor-trolley in Sangrur yesterday, the authorities concerned apprehended a massive protest in the state capital.

The police remained on toes throughout the day with officials claiming that 75 per cent of the district police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in Mohali.

Meanwhile, the UT police increased their presence at entry and exit points to prevent farmers from entering the city. Heavy police deployment was observed at Mullanpur border, Zirakpur and on the roads connecting Chandigarh with Mohali. Heavy barricading was done on these roads, accompanied by tippers parked to prevent the entry of tractors into the city.

On Zirakpur border, buses and commercial vehicles were checked, which caused snarl-ups. The heightened police presence persisted till late evening.

Cops left nothing to chance

The police stopped private vehicles for a random check. Armoured tractors, buses and tipper trucks were stationed at the checkposts to deal with any untoward situation. Mounted cops were also deployed, taking a cue from the past incidents.

Snarl-ups

Several points on the Airport Road, Desu Majra-Verka Chowk stretch in Mohali, and the road close to the Zirakpur flyovers towards the Chandigarh side saw traffic crawling for three hours during the office hours.

What protesters planned

A section of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s protesters were to move from Shambhu barrier to the Amb Sahib gurdwara in Mohali and then to Chandigarh, according to the planned demonstration.

#Mohali