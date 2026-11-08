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Home / Chandigarh / Farmers protest suspension of paddy procurement in Kharar

Farmers protest suspension of paddy procurement in Kharar

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Several farmer leaders staged a protest outside the Market Committee office at the Kharar grain market against the suspension of government procurement of paddy.

Farmer leaders Mihar Singh Theri, Jaspal Singh Niamian and others said the government had fixed November 15 as the last date for paddy procurement.

“Despite this, the government has stopped procurement, while a large quantity of paddy is still lying in the mandis,” a farmer leader alleged.

The farm union leaders said farmers were facing considerable difficulties due to the suspension of government procurement. They alleged that the government had not issued any written notice in this regard and that arhtiyas had been verbally directed not to purchase paddy.

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“Farmers have already been facing several problems due to the weather, and now their difficulties have increased further because of the suspension of procurement operations,” said Jaspal Singh Niamian.

They threatened to intensify their agitation if procurement operations were not resumed.

Meanwhile, officials said around 130 per cent of the allocated procurement target had been achieved at the Kharar grain market, which was significantly higher than the prescribed limit. They said procurement was 30 per cent above the target for the market mentioned in the list sent to the Central Government.

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