Farmers seek shamlat land ownership rights

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 4

Farmers belonging to the Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union gathered at the DC office here this morning and demanded the ownership of shamlat deh land, complete loan waiver and a ban on the attachment law.

They raised slogans against the government and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner.

The protesters said they had been cultivating these lands for years and the government or panchayat had nothing to do with these lands.

Addressing farmers, Dharamvir Dhindsa, convener of the union, said they were in debt under a conspiracy. Had they got full prices for their crops, they would not have become debtors, he added.

“Debt-ridden farmers and labourers were forced to commit suicide and not only the present government but the previous governments were equally responsible for these conditions of farmers. If the government can give tenant shopkeepers the ownership rights over the committee’s shops, why can’t farmers own their ancestral lands,” he asked.

#Panchkula