Farmers stage protests outside offices of AAP legislators in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday held protests in Mohali, Dera Bassi, Kharar and Fatehgarh Sahbib against the ruling government over thwarting their attempts to hold an agitation in Chandigarh a few days ago.

The protesting farmers staged sit-ins in front of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators’ offices, including Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s Sector 79 office, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa’s office and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann’s office.

The protesters, holding green flags, criticised the state government for “detaining” scores of farmer leaders ahead of their March 5 protest. Farmers union member advocate Jaspal Singh Dappar said the state government’s role has been questionable. “We are holding our protests peacefully,” said farmer leader Ravneet Brar, who was sitting outside MLA Kulwant Singh’s office in Mohali.

Advertisement

The farmers also gheraoed the office of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai on Bassi Road, Sirhind. Large number of farmers sat on dharna from 11 am to 3 pm and raised slogans against the state government and submitted a memorandum to the MLA.

Addressing the farmers, Harnek Singh Bhall Majra, District President of BKU (Krantikari), Bhupinder Singh Jallah, District President of BKU (Rajewal) and Satbir Singh, District President of BKU (Kadian) lashed out at Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, saying said it was the first time that a CM had dared to challenge the farmer community, adding that he will held accountable.

Advertisement

SKM, a group of 30 farmer bodies, had planned a week-long ‘dharna’ in Chandigarh from March 5 to demand, the purchase of six crops at minimum support price by the state government.

However, the police personnel stopped farmers from entering Mohali district and going to Chandigarh for the protest. Farmers, in retaliation, have threatened to not allow any MLAs to enter their villages henceforth.