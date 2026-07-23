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Home / Chandigarh / Farmers stage sit-in as cops foil march to Chandigarh BJP office

Farmers stage sit-in as cops foil march to Chandigarh BJP office

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Cops stop farmers from marching towards the BJP office, at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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On a nationwide call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a group of farmers staged a protest outside Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here on Wednesday.

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While the protest was to be held at 10 am, it started around 12 noon amid heavy police deployment.

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The protesters had announced that they would march towards the Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 33. However, the UT police stopped them outside Kisan Bhawan. The police thwarted their attempts to breach the barricades.

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The protesters raised slogans against the government and staged a sit-in there. Some protesters were briefly detained by the police.

Farmer leaders alleged that they wanted to hand over a representation to the city BJP president but the Administration stopped them from marching to the party office.

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In an open letter on Tuesday, the farmer body had urged President Droupadi Murmu to not sign the India-US FTA, repeal all signed free trade pacts and ensure that a discussion was held in Parliament on their impact on the country’s economy, self-reliance and sovereignty.

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