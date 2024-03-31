Farmers to pay tributes to Shubhkaran at Ambala today

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 30

Ahead of the ‘Shradhanjali Smagam’, to be held to pay tributes to farm activist Shubhkaran Singh, the farmer union called upon people to attend the ‘Smagam’ in Ambala on Sunday. Farmer Union leaders visited the Mohra grain market to check the preparations for the meeting.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) district president Gurmeet Singh Majri said, “The government has been attempting to suppress the movement, but we have urged farmer activists and the general public to reach the ‘Smagam’ on Sunday to pay tribute to Shubhkaran Singh.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala