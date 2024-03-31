Farmers to pay tributes to Shubhkaran at Ambala today

Ambala, March 30
Ahead of the ‘Shradhanjali Smagam’, to be held to pay tributes to farm activist Shubhkaran Singh, the farmer union called upon people to attend the ‘Smagam’ in Ambala on Sunday. Farmer Union leaders visited the Mohra grain market to check the preparations for the meeting.
BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) district president Gurmeet Singh Majri said, “The government has been attempting to suppress the movement, but we have urged farmer activists and the general public to reach the ‘Smagam’ on Sunday to pay tribute to Shubhkaran Singh.”
