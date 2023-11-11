Farmers warned against burning paddy stubble

Panchkula, November 10
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sumer Pratap Singh, has issued a warning against burning of paddy residue in the district. He said action will be initiated as per the directions of Director General of Police Shatrujit Kapoor Singh.
The DCP said a police case will be registered against those found guilty.
The DCP also gave instructions to all the in-charges of police stations and police outposts. Additionally, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office at Sector 6 recorded the AQI in Panchkula at 172 on Friday. Since November 1, the AQI levels in the region have remained at moderate levels between 101 and 200.
