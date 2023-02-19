Fastway repairs water pipeline in Sector 45, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Following a notice by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd repaired a broken water pipeline, which got damaged while laying underground cables in Sector 45-D here a few days ago.

The MC said as per the guidelines, in case of any damage to the essential municipal services such as water supply, sewerage system, telecommunication lines and electricity supply, it would be the responsibility of the contractor/agency to inform the civic body about it within 24 hours. In case of failure, bank guarantee will be immediately forfeited.

Thus, Fastway was directed to rectify the damage caused to public health services because of laying optical fibre cable within 24 hours of occurrence of damage.