Fastway to pay Chandigarh MC Rs 5.26 cr for laying cables

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 12

The city Municipal Corporation has issued a demand notice of Rs 5.26 crore to Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd for laying underground cables in parts of the UT.

According to the MC, after it started removing illegal overhead cables in the city, the company had sought permission for laying underground cables. Following which, the civic body inspected the sites. After evaluation, the corporation has issued a demand notice of Rs 5,26,49,997. “It is the cost for certain areas. There are more sites for which separate demand notice will be issued,” said an MC official.

The areas for which demand notice has been issued include Sectors 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 38 (West), 39, 40, 55, 56, 36, 42, 52, 53, 54, 45, 46, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.

The corporation had earlier asked erring telecom companies to pay fee within two weeks if they wanted time to lay underground cables and wires. It was ordered if the requisite fee was not submitted after all formalities and processes by December 16, the drive to remove illegal overhead cables would continue.

Following this, the civic body started getting requests for permission for the work. But, the firms will have to first have to get geographic information system (GIS) mapping done and get other clearances before they pay the fee.

As of now, two companies are yet to clear their dues for laying of cables. One of these is in the process of getting all approvals, while the other has only a handful permissions pending. The third has already cleared all its dues.

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting the problem of overhanging cables/wires, the MC had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1. The action started after a three-month deadline got over. There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. The issue had also rocked the last MC House meeting.