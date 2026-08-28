Fatehgarh Sahib BLOs feted for finishing SIR survey before deadline

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind honoured 30 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who completed 100 per cent of the door-to-door survey under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The BLOs were awarded appreciation certificates for completing the survey ahead of the stipulated deadline. Dr Thind lauded their commitment and performance, saying their work had set an example for other BLOs engaged in the revision exercise.

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Thind said BLOs played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the electoral process and appreciated them for discharging their duties with dedication, sincerity and a sense of responsibility. She said the timely completion of the door-to-door survey reflected the dedication of the officials and employees involved in the electoral process and would help ensure the accuracy of the electoral rolls.

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Among those honoured were 13 BLOs from the Bassi Pathana constituency, eight from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency and nine from the Amloh constituency.