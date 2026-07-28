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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib: BSP protests lathicharge on sanitation workers

Fatehgarh Sahib: BSP protests lathicharge on sanitation workers

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The BSP on Monday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here against the police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala on July 22.

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Party leaders also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab Governor, demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

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Addressing the protesters, party leaders said sanitation workers had been on strike for several days demanding regularisation of their services, but the Punjab Government failed to address their grievances, forcing them to intensify their agitation.

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The party demanded an impartial inquiry into the police action, registration of criminal cases against officials and justice for the sanitation workers who were assaulted and allegedly subjected to abusive language.

Among those present were Pal Singh, Mohan Singh, Joginder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Avtar Singh, Harnek Singh, Karnail Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Jaspal Singh, Sewa Singh, Gurpal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Narendra Singh.

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