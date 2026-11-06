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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib: DC fixes timings, venues for bursting green crackers

Fatehgarh Sahib: DC fixes timings, venues for bursting green crackers

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 10:51 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind has fixed specific timings and designated venues for the sale and bursting of green crackers during Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas and New Year celebrations in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Issuing orders in accordance with government guidelines, the DC has prohibited the sale, purchase, storage and use of hazardous and chemical firecrackers across the district, permitting only green crackers.

According to the orders, green crackers can be burst on Diwali (November 8) between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Gurpurab (November 24), the permitted timings are from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. For Christmas celebrations on December 25-26, the permitted window is from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

The administration has also designated specific venues for the sale of crackers to ensure regulated and safe trading. These include Dussehra Ground, Sirhind City; the site opposite Maghi College, Amloh; Outdoor Stadium, Mandi Gobindgarh; Namdev Mandir Dussehra Ground, Bassi Pathana; Grain Market, Chunni Kalan; Dussehra Ground, Khamanon; Chakki Sanghol, near Sheetla Das Samadhi; Dussehra Ground, Sanghol; and the playground of Government Senior Secondary School, Kheri Naudh Singh.

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