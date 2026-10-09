DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib DC orders mapping of sensitive booths ahead of polls

Fatehgarh Sahib DC orders mapping of sensitive booths ahead of polls

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Sona Thind addressing the officials on Thursday.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Sona Thind has directed civil and police officials to identify sensitive and highly sensitive (critical) polling stations in the district well in advance of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and make foolproof security arrangements accordingly.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for vulnerability mapping and identification of critical polling stations, Thind stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the civil administration and police to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

Advertisement

She directed all Returning Officers (ROs) and police officials to complete vulnerability mapping within the stipulated time and submit detailed reports to the Election Commission of Punjab. She said polling stations requiring special attention should be identified in advance so that adequate security and other necessary arrangements could be put in place before the elections. She also directed officials to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India while carrying out the exercise.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Amarbir Kaur Bhullar, SP Harwant Kaur, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs)-cum-ROs Karun Gupta (Fatehgarh Sahib), Deepjot Kaur (Bassi Pathana) and Harveer Kaur (Amloh), alongside DSPs Kulbir Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Gurmeet Singh, and Election Tehsildar Nirmala Rani, attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts