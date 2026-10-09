Fatehgarh Sahib DC orders mapping of sensitive booths ahead of polls

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Sona Thind has directed civil and police officials to identify sensitive and highly sensitive (critical) polling stations in the district well in advance of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and make foolproof security arrangements accordingly.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for vulnerability mapping and identification of critical polling stations, Thind stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the civil administration and police to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

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She directed all Returning Officers (ROs) and police officials to complete vulnerability mapping within the stipulated time and submit detailed reports to the Election Commission of Punjab. She said polling stations requiring special attention should be identified in advance so that adequate security and other necessary arrangements could be put in place before the elections. She also directed officials to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India while carrying out the exercise.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Amarbir Kaur Bhullar, SP Harwant Kaur, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs)-cum-ROs Karun Gupta (Fatehgarh Sahib), Deepjot Kaur (Bassi Pathana) and Harveer Kaur (Amloh), alongside DSPs Kulbir Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Gurmeet Singh, and Election Tehsildar Nirmala Rani, attended the meeting.