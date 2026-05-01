Fatehgarh Sahib DC outlines roadmap for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls
Says 87% voters in district already mapped under SIR
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind announced today that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would be conducted with full transparency, following the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.
“From June 25 to July 24, 544 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to assist residents in filling out enumeration forms. To oversee the process, 55 supervisors, three Electoral Registration Officers, and six Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been deployed in the district, Dr Thind said.
She noted that while 87 per cent of the district’s 4,55,206 voters had already been mapped, submitting the SIR enumeration form remained mandatory for everyone. She cautioned that voters, who failed to submit their forms, would be excluded from the draft electoral roll scheduled for publication on July 31, 2026.
“Additionally, polling stations will be rationalised by July 24 to ensure no station exceeds 1,200 voters. Citizens can call the 1950 helpline for further information,” Dr Thind said.
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Box: Key dates & deadlines
Draft roll publication: July 31
Claims & objections: July 31 – August 30
Disposal of objections: By September 28
Final voter list publication: October 1