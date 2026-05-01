Fatehgarh Sahib DC outlines roadmap for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

Our Correspondent

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Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind announced today that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would be conducted with full transparency, following the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

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“From June 25 to July 24, 544 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to assist residents in filling out enumeration forms. To oversee the process, 55 supervisors, three Electoral Registration Officers, and six Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been deployed in the district, Dr Thind said.

She noted that while 87 per cent of the district’s 4,55,206 voters had already been mapped, submitting the SIR enumeration form remained mandatory for everyone. She cautioned that voters, who failed to submit their forms, would be excluded from the draft electoral roll scheduled for publication on July 31, 2026.

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“Additionally, polling stations will be rationalised by July 24 to ensure no station exceeds 1,200 voters. Citizens can call the 1950 helpline for further information,” Dr Thind said.

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Box: Key dates & deadlines

Draft roll publication: July 31

Claims & objections: July 31 – August 30

Disposal of objections: By September 28

Final voter list publication: October 1