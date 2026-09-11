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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib DC reviews preparations for district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Fatehgarh Sahib DC reviews preparations for district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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With preparations underway for the district-level competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 from September 20 to 30, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind, along with MLAs Lakhbir Singh Rai and Rupinder Singh Happy, reviewed the ongoing registration and mobilisation campaign with officials on Thursday.

Addressing the officials, Dr Thind stressed the need to ensure maximum participation in the district-level competitions. Officials of the Sports and Youth Services departments were directed to intensify mobilisation activities at the village and ward levels and ensure that every eligible player gets an opportunity to participate. Dr Thind said competitions had already been conducted in two blocks, while those in the remaining blocks would be completed by September 15. She said the district-level events would begin on September 20 and continue till September 30. A total of 38 sports disciplines and four para-athletics events are being organised this season.

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MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said winners would be given cash prizes and certificates, while sports quota benefits would be provided as per the Punjab Government policy. He appealed to parents, teachers, panchayat representatives and youth clubs to motivate youngsters to participate.

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MLA Rupinder Singh Happy said the government was providing necessary facilities to players and urged them to make full use of them.

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