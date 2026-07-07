Fatehgarh Sahib District Child Protection Unit seeks help to reunite minor with family

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Fatehgarh Sahib, has appealed to the public to help trace the parents or guardians of a minor boy who was found abandoned in Mandi Gobindgarh nearly two weeks ago.

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District Child Protection Officer Harbhajan Singh Mahimi said the unit received information from the Mandi Gobindgarh police station on June 25 regarding an unidentified child found in an abandoned condition near Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi.

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According to officials, six-year-old child identifies himself as “Babul”.

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Mahimi said anyone having information about the child or his family may immediately contact the District Child Protection Unit, Fatehgarh Sahib, or call 99143-10010.