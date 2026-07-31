Fatehgarh Sahib District observes complete bandh over Barnala lathi charge

A complete bandh was observed across the major towns of Fatehgarh Sahib District, including Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Bassi Pathana and Khamano, today in response to the Punjab bandh call given by Safai Sewaks protesting the alleged police lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala.

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Markets remained closed throughout the day as shopkeepers extended support to the protesting sanitation workers. In Sirhind, commercial establishments in the main market, Humayunpur and GT Road markets remained shut, bringing normal business activity to a standstill. Similar scenes were witnessed in Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Bassi Pathana and Khamano, where traders observed the bandh in solidarity with the workers.

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At several places, sanitation workers staged protest demonstrations and raised slogans against the Punjab Government. In Sirhind, protesters gathered outside the bus stand on GT Road, where they burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government and demanded strict action against the DSP allegedly responsible for the lathi charge on peacefully protesting sanitation workers, including women, in Barnala. Traffic on GT Road remained disrupted for a brief period before returning to normal.

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In Mandi Gobindgarh, members of the Safai Sewak Employees Union, led by union president Rajinder Gagat, held a massive protest march through the town's markets, raising slogans against the state government. They said the workers would intensify their agitation until their demands were accepted and action was taken against the DSP concerned. The protesters reiterated their demand for immediate action against the officer allegedly involved in the Barnala incident and warned of intensifying the statewide agitation if the government failed to respond.

The bandh remained peaceful under police supervision, and no major untoward incident was reported.