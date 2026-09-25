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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib farmers demand early procurement as paddy arrives in mandis

Fatehgarh Sahib farmers demand early procurement as paddy arrives in mandis

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Heaps of paddy at the Sirhind grain market.
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Even as the state government has fixed October 1 for the official procurement of paddy, the early arrival of the crop in grain markets has left farmers in Fatehgarh Sahib district facing uncertainty and inconvenience.

Paddy has started arriving at several major grain markets, including Asia’s second-largest grain market at Sirhind, besides Amloh, Khamano, Sanghol and Bassi Pathana. With procurement yet to begin, farmers bringing their harvested crop to the mandis are being forced to wait for several days while the produce remains exposed in the open.

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Farmers said the government had encouraged them to transplant paddy early from June 1 to ensure timely harvesting and facilitate the next crop.

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They claimed that they followed the government’s advisory, but arrangements for procurement had not been advanced accordingly.

The farmers demanded that the government consider starting procurement early, on the lines of neighbouring Haryana, to prevent congestion and avoid inconvenience to growers.

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Sadhu Ram Bhattmajra, President of the District Arhtiya Association, said that if the government encouraged early transplantation, it should also have made arrangements for early procurement. He said commission agents were facing the ire of farmers as they were unable to get their produce procured.

“We have to fill the paddy in bags now and unload it again when procurement starts on October 1,” he said, adding that this would cause unnecessary handling and inconvenience.

Bhattmajra also pointed out that stocks of wheat were still lying at some grain markets and rice mills, creating the possibility of a shortage of storage space during the paddy procurement season.

He urged the authorities to ensure that the remaining wheat stocks were lifted before October 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sona Thind said paddy procurement in the district would commence on October 1 and 32 mandis had been designated as procurement centres. She stated that adequate arrangements were being made to ensure smooth and transparent procurement, while appealing to farmers to bring only dry paddy to the mandis and to adopt proper straw-management practices.

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