Fatehgarh Sahib gets 29 new polling stations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the proposal for the rationalisation of polling stations in Fatehgarh Sahib district, increasing their total number from 544 to 573.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind said the rationalisation exercise was carried out in accordance with ECI guidelines to ensure greater accessibility and convenience for voters. She said the proposal was finalised after consultations with representatives of all recognised political parties and, after receiving their consent, was forwarded through the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, to the ECI for approval.

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With the approval granted, the number of polling stations in the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency has increased from 178 to 183, with five new polling stations added. In the Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency, the number has risen from 200 to 214 following the addition of 14 new polling stations. Meanwhile, the Amloh Assembly constituency will now have 176 polling stations, up from 166, with 10 new polling stations added.