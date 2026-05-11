Fatehgarh Sahib girls shine as 10 students make it to Class X state merit list

Ten students from Fatehgarh Sahib district, including seven girls, have figured in the merit list of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X examination results declared today. Of the 10 students in the merit list, three are from government schools and seven from private institutions.

Advertisement

Three students each of School of Eminence, Amloh, and Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh (BZSFS) Senior Secondary Public School, Fatehgarh Sahib, have made to the merit list.

Advertisement

Among them, Sejal Goswami of School of Eminence, Amloh, and Harnur Singh of Guru Nanak Public High School jointly emerged as district toppers by securing 98.31 per cent marks. Both students secured sixth position in the state merit list.

Advertisement

Kalyani Kumari of School of Eminence, Amloh, secured the seventh rank in Punjab with 98 per cent marks, while Komalpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School bagged the 12th rank with 97.38 per cent marks.

Japjot Singh of the BZSFS Senior Secondary Public School secured the 14th rank in the state with 97.08 per cent marks, while Simran Kaur of the same school stood 17th with 96.62 per cent marks.

Advertisement

Other students who made it to the merit list include Prabhnoor Kaur, Tarnveer Kaur, Chhavi Chaudhary and Jaskeert Kaur.

Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind and District Education Officer Ravinder Kaur congratulated the achievers and encouraged them to continue working hard for success in the future.