Fatehgarh Sahib police detain 40 suspected drug peddlers

The Fatehgarh Sahib police on Sunday detained 40 persons and registered 18 cases during an early morning search and cordon operation launched against drug peddlers across the district.

The police raided alleged drug hotspots, especially those in slum areas, in Amloh, Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Bassi Pathana and Khamanon towns. Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh said the police had identified 14 hotspots.

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He said 40 suspects were rounded up and 18 FIRs registered.

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He said heroin and pharma drugs were seized during the operation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subham Aggarwal said 4,000 drug peddlers had been arrested so far under the state’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign in the district.