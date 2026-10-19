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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib: Protesters demand justice for anti-drug activist Jhota

Fatehgarh Sahib: Protesters demand justice for anti-drug activist Jhota

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa. File
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A large number of people, led by former minister Kaka Randeep Singh, took out a candle march in Mandi Gobindgarh, demanding justice for anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was recently shot dead in Mansa.

The protesters raised slogans against drug abuse and the government’s alleged failure to curb the menace.

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Addressing the gathering, the former minister questioned the state government’s claims about its anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh. He alleged that despite the government’s claims of a sustained drive against drugs, people remained concerned about the impact of substance abuse on the younger generation.

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The protesters called for a transparent investigation into Jhota’s killing. They also urged the authorities to intensify action against drug suppliers and strengthen efforts to prevent young people from falling prey to addiction.

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