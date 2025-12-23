Fatehgarh Sahib residents demand removal of scrap dumped alongside roads

Local residents here have urged the traffic police and the district administration to immediately remove the “illegally” dumped scrap by a large number of dealers in and around Fatehgarh Sahib, especially at Nabipur village.

They said due to it, a large number of vehicles could be seen lined up on service roads, leaving little space for traffic movement.

A resident said, despite repeated directions from the district administration, scrap dealers did not comply with the orders. The residents said this often resulted in accidents due to poor visibility, narrowed spaces and sudden traffic congestion caused by illegally dumped scrap.