Fatehgarh Sahib: Teacher killed in hit-&-run accident

A teacher was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near Madofal village.

The deceased has been identified as Sitar Mohammad, a resident of Charnarthal village. He was employed at a private school in Mahdian.

Advertisement

According to a complaint lodged by his father, Sadiq Mohammad, Sitar was returning home after school hours when a car hit his motorcycle near Madofal village.

Advertisement

The driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. The teacher died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and initiated an investigation.