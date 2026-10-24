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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib: Teacher killed in hit-&-run accident

Fatehgarh Sahib: Teacher killed in hit-&-run accident

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 11:13 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A teacher was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near Madofal village.

The deceased has been identified as Sitar Mohammad, a resident of Charnarthal village. He was employed at a private school in Mahdian.

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According to a complaint lodged by his father, Sadiq Mohammad, Sitar was returning home after school hours when a car hit his motorcycle near Madofal village.

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The driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. The teacher died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and initiated an investigation.

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