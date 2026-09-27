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Home / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib varsity wins gatka title

Fatehgarh Sahib varsity wins gatka title

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The winner gatka team of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University on Saturday.
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The gatka team of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University secured the first position in the Gatka Gold Cup 2026 organised by the District Gatka Association, Faridkot, at Government Brijindra College, Faridkot. Teams from across Punjab participated in the competition.

The university team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 21,000 for its impressive performance.

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Vice-Chancellor Prit Pal Singh congratulated the players and coach Talwinder Singh, saying the university was making sustained efforts to promote Gatka as a Sikh martial art. He said a one-year Diploma in Gatka had been running for seven years in the Department of Physical Education and

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Sports Technology with support from Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Dr SP Singh Oberoi.

Varinder Singh Bhullar, Head of the Department, said the team had maintained a strong presence in the All India Inter-University Gatka Championship for the past four years.

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